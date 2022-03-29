LPD: One Arrest; Patient fled from Hospital; Extra Patrol Sought at construction site.

Lander Police Department from 7 a.m. 3/28/22 to 7 a.m. 3/29/22

Arrests:

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Shane Willow, arrested at 10:45 a.m. at the Fremont County Detention Center, 460 Railroad Street.

Patrol Calls:

The LPD was called after an inpatient at SageWest Health Care walked away, again, from the facility at 10:22 a.m. and again at 1:28 p.m.

Police were notified at 10:52 a.m. of two allegedly abandoned trailers parked in the 700 block of East Main Street.

Officers performed five Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Inspections on Monday.

A puppy was found in the 200 block of North Third Street.

Officers performed extra patrols in the 700 block of Cliff Street where there was an open trench that had been coned and taped off.

A man displaying a knife and acting strange was reported at 5:48 p.m. in the 400 block of Fremont Street.