Lander Chamber of Commerce is once again “Outside The Box” for its community

Volunteer Fair coming up Saturday

Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

Lander — The Lander Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Lander Community Foundation, is hosting the inaugural Lander Volunteer Fair this Saturday, April 2 between 10am and 2pm at the Lander Community and Convention Center.

“Volunteers, especially retirees, often have time, talent, and treasure they want to share; but they also have difficulty learning about what organizations need their help,” said Owen Sweeney, Executive Director of the Lander Chamber. “At the same time, nonprofits are looking for exactly these folks, but many don’t have time to promote themselves and recruit volunteers. We’re looking to be the matchmaker here.”

Already close to twenty organizations have registered to participate in the Volunteer Fair, and more are expected to register in the coming days.

RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ will be on site for those who’d like to purchase lunch.

Sweeney, in an interview over the phone, shared his excitement and confessed that although this was not his idea, it is a common practice for Chambers around the country to share and replicate programs that work. “We embrace the slogan that states “R&D stands for Rip Off and Duplicate!” he said. So duplicate they will and with some help from some of the community organizations who have already signed up, the event should be a smashing success, Sweeney said. “As matchmakers, we hope to connect those who need the help with those who can and will help.”

According to Lander Community Foundation Executive Director MJ Greene, “It’s a really nice opportunity for people in the community to lay eyes on and hear from certain nonprofits about what their program is all about. And this is a really nice chance for the nonprofits to be able to talk to some of these folks in town and say ‘Hey, this is what we do,’ and then some of these businesses and individuals can say, ‘Oh! I’ve always wondered what you do. This is fantastic! How do I sign up? How can I help you?’”