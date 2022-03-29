October 24, 2005 -March 24, 2022

Kianna Eve Mannie, 16, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming died on March 24, 2022 in Lander, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am , Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

There will be a Wake held at 6:oo pm, Monday, March 28, 2022 in the Grandma Carol Ferris Home, 33 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie.

Kianna Eve Mannie was born October 24, 2005 to Efrem Mannie and Latonna Lynn Snyder in Lander, Wyoming.

Kianna was an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and part of the Navajo Nation. She was currently a student at Wyoming Indian High School. One of her many favorite ways to enjoy her time was chilling with her many family members and most important was her nephew, Jase Snyder. She had a special gift of making the little ones feel very loved. Kianna’s Indian name was “Tuugunn Tavai Waypeh” (Nightsun Woman).

She was preceded in death by her father, Efrem Mannie who passed away April 10, 2021; aunt, Arlinda Mannie; cousin-brother, Darien Ferris; grandpa, Sam Snyder; great-grandpa, Finn Snyder; aunts, Sharon Snyder, Shannon Hurtado; numerous family members and friends.

Survivors include mother, Latonna Snyder; brothers, Cordel Snyder, Dakota Snyder, Kaiden Mannie; nephews, Jase Snyder, Ozarian Jimerson-Snyder; grandparents, Irene & Wilson Mannie; grandmother, Belverda Snyder; grandparents, Sam & Kathy Dresser, Carol Ferris, Karen Snyder; aunties, Andrea Mannie, Aurilla Mannie, Ardith Mannie; Susan Snyder, Kateri Dresser, Sammie Ferris, Sami Dresser, Tara Pongah, Jody Pongah; uncles, Jordan Dresser, David Snyder, Don Ferris, Quentin Pongah, Quincy Pongah; numerous cousins & friends.