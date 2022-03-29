Jan 1, 2006 – Mar 24, 2022

Brianna June Brown, 16, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was called home by the Creator on March 24, 2022. She was born on January 1, 2006 to Shane and Jocelyn Dewey-Brown. She was a twin to Shayni.



A wake will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Kathryn Ferris-Lonefight residence, 42 South Fork Road, Fort Washakie. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at 10:00 am, interment will be in Sharp Nose Cemetery following the services.



Brianna was a sophomore at Fort Washakie High School. She attended Fort Washakie School from kindergarten to her time of passing. Brianna loved her dogs, JLo, Roxie, Ozzy, and Nala. She loved all kinds of music especially Rock. She loved composing TikTok videos. She was an artist, painter, and loved to visit her cousins and friends. She loved to do her makeup and hair. She loved Mountain Dew. She dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.



She is survived by her sisters, Alize Gould, Christina & Shayni Brown; Prety Fether, Lilly, Shyla, and Kelly Washakie; Rhylee Brown, Shae, Courtney, & Kaylea Roman; Matina Addison, Lavinia Monroe, Tesha & Falling Star Whiteman. Brothers: Jonathan Dewey, Santana Mendoza, Ryder Jenkins, Bluestone Jenkins, Julien Antelope, Kayden Brown, Kevin, Elvis & Talon Washakie, Shy Roman, Wlliam Addison, Brandon, Smokey and Gabriel Monroe, Jayden, and Jordan Walker, and baby Shaw Whiteman. Grandparents: Barbar and Richard Mireau, Great Grandmother Kathryn Ferris-Lonefight, Great-great Grandma Gerri Brown, Grandmother, Alvinia Blackburn, Anna Miller, Wildred III & Veronica Miller, Deedee and Donna Ferris, Kevin Sr. & Sherry Ferris, Lavinia Brown, Don and Charlene Brown, Ricky Blackburn, and Inez Brown. Aunts: Nicolette D. Brown, Katrina Washakie, Tiffany and Danelle Roman, Morning Rae, Davi-Anne, Alli Jo, Dionee, and Rhoni Ferris. Uncles: Shane Blackburn, Shaw Whiteman, Ace & Deno Roman, Doug Brown, Neal, Kevin Jr., Kenneth and Ransom Ferris.



Preceded in death by Grandparents, Wilfred “Shorty” Ferris, Lloyd Brown, Dan Brown, Agnes Brown, Patsy Snooks, Joanne Blackburn, Gladys St. Clair Hill, Victoria Warren SunRhodes, William Trosper, Sr., Kenneth Blackburn, Lucia Blackburn (Brown), Laurene Brown, Laviticus Whiteman, Tawsha, Kevin, and Nicole Jenkins, Dwight Jr. and Daniel Ferris, and Kianna Manning



The family is large so if we forgot anyone please forgive us!



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com