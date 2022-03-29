Abandoned Trailer Consumed in Monday afternoon blaze

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

RIVERTON – A local trailer caught fire early in the afternoon Monday, engulfing the trailer entirely as well as a car and some grassland around the area.

Thankfully firefighters arrived on the scene quickly and put out the flames before they reached other trailers or the treeline behind the trailer.

The trailer belonged to a Riverton citizen, who asked to remain anonymous, but who did choose to speak to WyoToday while the fire was still being doused.

“I was actually coming from Lander,” said the owner of the trailer, “I saw the smoke and started driving a little faster.”

According to the owner the trailer was due to be torn down soon anyway and nothing valuable, other than the vehicle that belonged to their sister, was lost in the fire.

“I’m just glad it didn’t hit my brother-in-law’s trailer too,” they said. The trailer he was referring to was roughly twenty yards away from the burning structure.

The fire was put out within twenty minutes and was contained to within a ten-to-fifteen yard radius thanks to the efforts of the local firemen and women.

Riverton Fire Chief Brian Hutchins said BIA Forestry is conducting the investigation into the fire, which he said apparently started next to the Gas Hills Road and was spread quickly by very strong Easterly winds. One vehicle was destroyed in the fire that was parked next to the abandoned trailer. The trailer had been disconnected from electric power. Units that responded to a Mutual Aid request included the Riverton Fire District, Fremont County Fire Protection District’s Battalion 1, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies and the BIA Wind River Police Department. The fire consumed about five acres.

WyoToday photos by Shawn O’Grate