Volunteer Fair coming up Saturday in Lander for all Fremont County Non-profits

The Lander Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Lander Community Foundation, is hosting the inaugural Lander Volunteer Fair on Saturday, April 2 between 10am and 2pm at the Lander Community and Convention Center.

“Volunteers, especially retirees,often have time, talent, and treasure they want to share; but they also have difficulty learning about what organizations need their help. At the same time, nonprofits are looking for exactly these folks, but many don’t have time to promote themselves and recruit volunteers. We’re looking to be the matchmaker here,” said Owen Sweeney, Executive Director of the Lander Chamber.

Already close to twenty organizations have registered to participate in the Volunteer Fair, and more are expected. RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ will be on site for those who’d like to purchase lunch.

One of the main sponsors, Lander Community Foundation Executive Director MJ Greene, said, “It’s a really nice opportunity for people in the community to lay eyes on and hear from certain nonprofits about what their program is all about. And this is a really nice chance for the nonprofits to be able to talk to some of these folks in town and say ‘Hey, this is what we do,’ and then some of these businesses and individuals can say, ‘Oh! I’ve always wondered what you do. This is fantastic! How do I sign up? How can I help you?’”

The event is free and open to the public. Nonprofits can register to participate for $30 at the Chamber’s website (www.landerchamber.org). Questions can be directed to the Lander Chamber of Commerce at 307-332-3892.