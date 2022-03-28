Traffic Fatality Victim’s Identities Released by Highway Patrol

Updated: Monday, 3/28/22

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said two 16-year-old local girls were killed in the one-vehicle rollover crash last Thursday just north of Lander on Tweed Lane. According to a patrol report filed Monday, the local victims were identified as Shayni Brown and Kianna Mannie. According to the fatality report, the Chevrolet Impala driven by Mannie was northbound on Tweed Lane at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the roadway to the left, entered the borrow ditch, and subsequently a drainage canal. The Impala became airborne after traveling through the canal for a period, at which point it entered a driver’s side leading rollover until it came to rest on the southbound side of the roadway. None of the occupants were restrained and the two were completely ejected and succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Speed and driver inattention were listed as probably causes for the crash.

Original post:

LANDER – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a double fatality single vehicle crash was reported at 10:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tweed Lane north of Lander Thursday night. The incident was reported as a rollover as the vehicle crested the big hill on Tweed Lane. The report did not indicate which direction the vehicle was headed. Initial reports said two juvenile subjects were deceased at the scene and a third subject was injured. It is unknown if there were others in the crashed vehicle.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to the scene to conduct the investigation, along with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. Calls to the WHP had not been returned by late morning.

The two deaths would increase the state’s overall traffic fatality toll to 18, compared with 21 one year ago.