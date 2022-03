At the Riverton Boys and Girls Club spring break week, there will be fun field trips, activities, games, and more. “School’s Out, Club’s In” The camp fee is $6 a day (with a $10 yearly Club membership).

Two healthy snacks will be provided daily; members will need to bring their own lunch.

New members can sign up at the Club.

For more information visit: http://www.bgccw.org/afterschool/