Sen Salazar: Keeping county state legislative districts intact was an accomplishment at Legislative session

Fremont County District #26 State Senator Tim Salazar of Riverton said among the many accomplishments of the just concluded state legislature was keeping Fremont County whole in the face of several redistricting challenges. Redistricting is done every ten years, and this year the Bighorn Basin had lost population for the second decade in a row, and several plans were advanced to make up the loss by dipping down into Fremont County. In an interview Friday, Salazar said those plans were defeated:

“It was not without a lot of effort,” Salazar said in a WyoTodayMedia radio interview Friday in Riverton. “I really had mixed views on where we ended up with redistricting. My primary goal was to make sure that Fremont County stayed whole with current legislative lines. Some in the legislature wanted to take from 480 to 800 citizens of ours from Missouri Valley and put them in the Basin, and that was completely unacceptable to me and others.”

Salazar said the ultimate compromise added three seats to the legislature, one in the Senate and two in the House from Southeast Wyoming to make the body have 31 senators and 62 representatives. “I did not support that plan. I believe the 2020 Census did not warrant an increase in the number of legislators nor an increase in state government, but paramount to me was to keep Fremont whole. It’s one of those times that you have to hold your nose and do what’s best to protect our folks in Fremont County.” Salazar said it was an emotional session because of that. “When you have 90 districts in play, human nature comes into play. My stance is that I am a caretaker, this is not my seat, I’ve put turn limits on myself, I’m not in it for 20 years. I wanted to make sure Fremont County stayed whole and we accomplished that, but at a price.”

The Riverton Senator said there were many local redistricting meetings before the legislative session and the overwhelming message was to keep the county whole. Which is nearly the case. The Shoshoni and Lysite precincts were previously moved into the Bighorn basin a decade ago, but at a redistricting meeting in Shoshoni late last year, residents then said they were happy with their representation with Rep. John Winter of Hot Springs County and Sen. Ed Cooper of Ten Sleep and they were happy to stay with them.

“I would’ve loved to have Shoshoni and Lysite districts back in the county, but they have been a part of the Basin district for a decade and you don’t want to overplay your hand and jeopardize the Valley district. Like all things, it’s a balancing act,” Salazar said. “You want to get your best hand at the table.”

Salazar said he was generally happy with the Budget session. “You fight as hard as you can for your constituents,” he said, noting that a bill he carried to cap property taxes failed to make it to the floor, but he said “we’ll have another go at it in 10 months at the General Session.”

Another bill that Salazar said that didn’t make it out of the House Speaker’s drawer, was the Medicaid Expansion bill that would benefit upwards of 20,000 state residents. The Senator said he didn’t think the bill was appropriate for the budget session due to the lack of debate on the issue. As with the property tax bill, he said Medicaid expansion would most likely come up again at the regular 40-day session in 2023.

Salazar said he was pleased with the passage of the Wyoming Tomorrow’s bill, although it was not fully funded, which will provide scholarships to state residents ages 25 and up to return to or go to community college or university to finish up or obtain a degree or certification.