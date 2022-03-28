NFL Pros from KC Chiefs coming to town

The Wind River Hotel & Casino has announced that members of the Kansas City Chiefs Alumni Ambassadors association will be attending a meet and greet on Saturday, April 2nd.

From 3pm – 6pm there will be a number of Chiefs ambassadors answering questions in the Big Sky Room and the casino will also be handing out free t-shirts to the first 100 customers.

The Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV and lost the following Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have this unique group of former players turned ambassadors which are the only group of their kind in the NFL.

These ambassadors support scholarship programs, charity events and appear at all sorts of organizations to support places like Big Brothers Big Sisters and Camp Quality.

Kansas City Ambassadors include, but are not limited to: 3x-Pro Bowl fullback Kimble Anders, former 1st-round pick wide receiver Derrick Alexander, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl IV winner Bobby Bell Sr., and Chiefs Ring of Honor inductee Tim Grunhard.

The event will be sure to attract any NFL fans in the area so be sure to get there early and meet some Hall of Fame players and historic staples of the Chiefs organization.