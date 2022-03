Increasing clouds today, but mainly staying warm and breezy. Rain, and then snow showers, move into the southwest this afternoon, spreading east of the Divide Tuesday, before ending early Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory for Wind River Mountains late tonight. Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 70s for the Wind River Basin, the mid-to-upper 70s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin and 60 at Dubois.