Local Business Tourism Destination Development Meeting set next month

Tourism-focused and based businesses and services (including those who provide activities for tourists and visitors to Riverton) are encouraged to attend the Tourism Destination Development meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the Riverton Branch Library Community Room.

The Riverton Ambassadors and Florian Hermann of Hermann Global Marketing will be giving a presentation and answering any questions regarding putting together promotional packages geared for tourists for the WYRiverton.com website.

For more information e-mail Julie Buller at juliebuller61@gmail.com or the Riverton Ambassadors at goriverton@gmail.com