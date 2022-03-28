Lander had Eight event wins; Riverton set many Personal Bests at Green River Track Meet

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

On Friday the Lander Valley and Riverton High School outdoor track and field teams participated in the second event of the season. And while both teams went home with finishes to be proud of they also both went home with plenty of things to work on.

The event was held at Lincoln Middle School and hosted a multitude of teams from across central and southern Wyoming, all of which were vying for the chance to pre-qualify for state or regionals in their respective events.

In the end it was Lander Valley who showed up strong and finished in the top-three in almost every individual and team events at the end of the day. With that being said, Riverton put on a tough performance which gave coach Matt Mason a sense of where his team is headed in the future.

“We had some good finishes,” Mason said at the end of the day, “we had a lot of kids PR (personal record) and stuff will come by experience. All the little stuff we can work on came out today.”

With personal records and individual improvement being the main goal of the day for every school it seemed like the meet was much more a “workout day” than anything.

“Today was more of a mental (hurdle) to get over,” said Riverton junior Alexander Sekely, “more than a physical hurdle. I still have 100 percent faith in our team. We really bonded, they’re all really strong willed.”

But while Riverton was celebrating the mental hurdles that came with the day it was Lander Valley coach Ben Gose and his team that were celebrating personal bests throughout the day.

“We had a good meet,” Gose said, “I’m proud of the team but we have a lot of work to do and we still need to get everyone together at one meet.”

Gose was referring to the fact that not every athlete on his team has participated at the same meet so far this season due to injuries, other sports and the upcoming Spring Break but either way he still had plenty to be happy about after Friday’s “small” meet at Green River.

Coach Gose had eight first place finishes throughout the day, trailing only Green River for the most at the meet, but still had multiple students finish with personal records including his son Gage who PR’d in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

Meanwhile coach Mason still walked out of Green River with his athletes’ heads held high after finishing first and second in the boys 400-meter dash as well as having multiple kids come away with personal bests in their respective events.

The deciding factor for most of the day was the wind which decided to start blowing at around 25 miles per hour as soon as the track events began around 1 P.M.

“The wind was playing a little factor,” coach Mason said, “sometimes you get lucky though and it’s at your back.”

Coach Mason wasn’t the only one who felt the wind was a deciding factor, in fact the winner of the girls’ 400-meter dash, Ellie Kaufman, had some thoughts on it as well:

“The wind did not help,” Kaufman said after helping Lander win yet another race, “but it made the win feel really slow.”

No matter who it was finishing in first, this was meant to be a workout day, as many coaches around the track stated, and that was echoed by many of the student athletes.

“I don’t care about time. There is always room for improvement,” said Riverton freshman Talon Prestwich after beating his previous 100-meter dash time, “We’ll get where we need to be soon.”

In the end there was plenty to be happy about for both squads and their athletes, whether they be freshmen about to start a four-year journey or the seniors like Riverton’s Caleb Crowley who nears the end of their high school career.

“It went over too fast,” Crowley said before placing first in the 400-meter dash, “but it feels good to be a leader of the team now.”

Crowley and his teammates have nothing to be ashamed of after a hard-working day on the track and if it’s any consolation his peers believe that nothing is stopping them from qualifying for regionals anytime soon.

“I think if we keep practicing we’ll get to qualifying,” Riverton sophomore Carson Borst said, “mainly because Coach Mason pushes us hard in a good way. It’s never enough for us.”

In the end almost all of Lander Valley and Riverton’s teams came out healthy and that’s all that matters heading into Spring Break, as well as the events that follow. For Riverton that will be the Roy Peck Riverton Invitational at the end of April and for Lander Valley it’s the Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational on April 8th.

Both of those meets will show what these teams are made of and show the importance of practicing and conditioning.