Former Lander man survived plane crash in Utah

Former Lander resident and current Casper City Council member Bruce Knell and his wife Stacy survived a plane crash Thursday afternoon in Utah near the St. George, Regional Airport, according to published reports.

According to the St. George News, “Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said the plane crashed on vacant land and skidded 50 to 100 yards.” Knell is hospitalized in St. George with a broken back and other injuries. His wife was transferred to a hospital in Las Vegas with similar but more serious injuries.

Knell is serving his second term on the Casper City Council after relocating from Lander.