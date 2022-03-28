First Friday coming up this Friday at County’s Museums

No Foolin’ this Friday, April 1, 2022, is FREE admission day for kids at the Fremont County Museums in Dubois, Lander and Riverton accompanied by a paying adult. The First Fridays are a special day each month for kids to learn about the three communities through the museum exhibits and chatting with the museum’s docents. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by State Farm Insurance agents in Lander and Riverton.

According to the its website, The Fremont County Museums offer an outstanding and diversified schedule of programs throughout the year for visitors of all ages. Take a look at their calendar of events and find the Speakers, Treks, Exploration programs and events sure to have something that catches your attention and that will be both educational and entertaining.

Upcoming programs include:

• The Riverton Museum will host this Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers Series program on April 6th at 6pm. Join Ken Stoeklin from Lehman Studios in Riverton for his presentation of the “A Reflection in Time,” to learn about the history of photography and about the his personal photography from Lehman Studios in downtown Riverton. This program is free and open to the public, and,

•“Sheep Shearing Day” is April 30 1-3pm at the Pioneer Museum in Lander for this Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series program which is all about Sheep Sheep Sheep! Explore the history of the Sheep industry in Wind River Country. Witness actual Sheep Shearing, you can pet sheep, make crafts from sheep’s wool, buy products made from sheep’s wool, and lots more. This program is free and open to the public. Call the Pioneer Museum at 307-332-3339 for details.

For all museum events, visit https://fremontcountymuseums.com/