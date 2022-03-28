Drive-by Shooting reported near Pavillion; Shots fired in civil dispute over dogs; Soft snow stranded man in Ed Young Basin

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 3/28/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 101 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 63 times and the county fire departments were sent out 10 times.

Nine persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges, one other alcohol-related charge, and 21 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 176 inmates that it is responsible for, with 171 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kyle A. Klentz, 42, Riverton arrested on a Contempt of Court warrant from Fremont County at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of the Eight Mile Road.

Blaze Birdshead, 28, arrested on a 24/7 violation from Fremont County

Patrol Calls:

A civil dispute between neighbors resulted in one neighbor allegedly firing three shots at the other neighbor’s dog at 11:06 a.m. in the 200 block of Indian Ridge Road near Pavillion. There was no damage nor any injuries reported.

A man driving a four wheeler went down a draw in the Ed Young Basin and could not get back out after trying for two hours. Fremont County Search and Rescue was summoned at 3:05 p.m. on Friday and the man was rescued without incident.

A drive-by shooting was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of the North Pavillion Road on Friday evening when allegedly someone in a vehicle fired three shots at the reporting party. A report was taken, there was no damage and there are no suspects.

A loud party drew Boysen State Park Rangers and a County Deputy to the Cottonwood Bay area of Boysen Reservoir at 9:01 p.m. Friday. There were no arrests or citations issued.

Deputies contacted and warned a driver Saturday afternoon at 1:49 p.m. who was allegedly “racing laps” around the Boulder Loop west of Lander.

Traffic Control assistance was afford to the Fremont County Fire Protection District in the 100 block of the Eight Mile Road at 2:28 p.m. Saturday for a controlled burn that went out of control and was headed for trees and a structure.

A woman was bitten by a dog on Mortimer Lander south of Lander and received treatment at SageWest Lander. The dog was current on its vaccinations. No other action was taken.

A report is pending on a vandalism that was reported in the 100 block of Amy Lou Lane at 3:51 p.m. Sunday.A hit and run crash was reported Sunday just before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Drive near Riverton. There was minor damage and there are no suspects.

Fire calls included a smoke investigation in the 700 block of Wolf Creek Drive and three controlled burns. The Guardian Flight Air Ambulance was called out three times for one personal injury vehicle crash that turned out not to have personal injuries, a search and rescue and for a stroke in Dubois.