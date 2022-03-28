Burlington Invitational brings experience but not many wins for local teams￼

BURLINGTON – Friday marked the second annual Burlington Track and Field Invitational and local schools like Dubois, Shoshoni, St. Stephens, Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy and Riverton High all attended with hopes of beating personal bests and pre-qualifying for regionals.

In the end Powell High School came away with the most first place finishes but students like Mina King, a junior at Wind River High, came extremely close to knocking off the top school of the day. Also, the very young Western Heritage Lutheran team made a dent in Powell’s plans when they placed two separate athletes in the top-six of the girls’ long jump standings at the end of the day.

However, the run of the day came from Wind River junior, Jaycee Herbert, who finished the boys 100-meter dash with an impressive 10.58 second run, beating the meet record of 10.80 seconds.

Herbert, who finished second in all three events he participated in last week, was also edged out by two-tenths of a second in the 200-meter dash by Burlington’s Clayton Edwards.

St. Stephens brought out the big guns as well, finishing top-five in the girls 1600-meter and 3200-meter run thanks to Georgetta Moss. Meanwhile, on Eagles’ boys side Zion Sioux finished sixth in the 400-meter dash and Steven Harris finished ninth in discus throwing–both of them being the only boys to place top-ten in any of the events.

A familiar name out of Dubois, sophomore Wyatt Trembly, had yet another formidable day on the track. He finished the 400-meter dash 1.4 seconds faster than his Glen Legler times from last week, but he failed to increase his times in the 110 and 300-meter hurdle times from the same meet.

Even though Powell and Worland high schools dominated most of the meet there was still plenty of hope in the field events for Dubois and Wind River.

Ryan Wells, a junior at Dubois, and the Wind River’s proficient Herbert finished first and second respectively in the triple jump just like they did last week. The only difference is that Wells and Herbert recorded longer jumps and won by much smaller margins.

Dubois also had a strapping day with Maren Baker, a junior, tying for second in the girls

pole vault and both their relay teams coming in fourth in the 4×100-meter races.

On the girl’s side there were also strong showings in the field events instead of the track events. Wind River’s King, who finished just behind Powell in the 400-meter dash, dominated the long jump much like she did the high jump last weekend.

Wind River track and field coach Cody Kline believes that his team has “the attitude to be competitive” throughout the year but at the Burlington meet he thinks that particular attitude showed through tremendously.

His young team, full of mainly freshmen and sophomores, are obviously still learning the conditioning needed to win but Kline believes that their “youth could be an advantage”.

“More importantly the type of athletes we have is the advantage,” Kline said, “the personality on this team is another advantage. We just need to get our conditioning up and we’ll be fine.”

These teams have plenty to look forward to this season, with younger teams gaining knowledge and experience while some of the older teams vie for regionals or state championships in their final years. Both of which being entirely plausible by this time next month.

Upcoming events for these local teams spread around central Wyoming, here are the next meets for each squad:

Dubois will be competing in both the Meeteetse Invitational on April 8th and Shoshoni high school invite on April 9th.

St. Stephens will also be at Shoshoni on the ninth but will be joining Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran, Wyoming Indian and Shoshoni high school at the Bill Gerrard Memorial Invite on April 2nd.