Blood and Bone Marrow Donation event to be held at Central Wyoming College

The Student Nurses Association at Central Wyoming College is hosting a blood and bone marrow drive on Tuesday, April 5th. The event is taking place at the JoAnne Youtz McFarland Health and Science Center on campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that date. See the flyer below for additional information.

The drive will benefit Vitalant’s Wyoming Blood Bank in Cheyenne. Blood donated from the event will be supplied to medical facilities locally and regionally.

According to the organization’s website, “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This could be a little girl in the ICU or a mother with Stage 3 leukemia. If you’re worried about needles, don’t be—most blood donors compare the experience to a mild, split-second pinch! The entire process is very safe and very fast, and you will feel amazing knowing you potentially saved up to three people. All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 14 days, you are eligible to donate. Whatever your COVID-19 vaccination status, you are ABSOLUTELY allowed to give blood or platelets.”