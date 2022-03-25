Two killed in Thursday night crash near Lander

LANDER – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a double fatality single vehicle crash was reported at 10:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tweed Lane north of Lander Thursday night. The incident was reported as a rollover as the vehicle crested the big hill on Tweed Lane. The report did not indicate which direction the vehicle was headed. Initial reports said two juvenile subjects were deceased at the scene and a third subject was injured. It is unknown if there were others in the crashed vehicle.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to the scene to conduct the investigation, along with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. Calls to the WHP had not been returned by late morning.

The two deaths would increase the state’s overall traffic fatality toll to 18, compared with 21 one year ago.