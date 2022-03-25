Lander Presents Announced Summer Concert Lineup

Announcing the 2022 Free Concert Summer Series Lineup for Lander Presents with the concerts set for the stage at Lander City Park.
According to its website, “Lander Presents is an initiative to bring live music, film, and events to audiences in the foothills of the Wind River Range.”
According to Lander Presents, Here is the lineup:
June 23: The Lil Smokies
“The Lil Smokies have crafted a captivating album of songs that keep the flavor fresh, comprising their out-of-this world string-skills and phenomenal songwriting with their latest release, Changing Shades. On their third studio album, the Montana-based quintet hop between their dynamic bluegrass roots with a punch of rock and hints of country heard in lead singer Andy Dunnigan’s silky-smooth vocals.”
July 21: Thee Sacred Souls
Aug 4: Liz Cooper
Aug 17*: Futurebirds
Aug 18: Futurebirds
*Sponsors Appreciation Event: small venue & fully-catered.
Visit the website to learn about these great bands, how you can become a sponsor, and about sponsorship opportunities.