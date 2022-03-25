Feb 5, 1944 – Mar 20, 2022

Janice St. Clair, 78, of Pavillion, WY passed away at her home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. As were her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.



Janice Lucille Bartle was born in Alameda County, California on Febuary 5, 1944, to George and Beatrice Bartle. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland, and San Leandro.



She lived in Nevada City, California for 40 years before moving to Cottage Grove, Oregon in 2015 for the next five years and finally to Pavillion , Wyoming in 2021 to be closer to her daughter.



Jancie worked in the Food Industry most of her working years, including owning her own businesses with her husband Bill. They owned the St. Clair Bar Supply, The Little Eat House, and PJ’s Deli and Meat Shop all in Nevada County, California. From 2000 to 2015 she managed the kitchen at Highgate Assisted Living Complex.



She is survived by her son, Robert Mello and wife, Kimberly; daughter, Deni Carroll-Miller and husband, Mickey Miller; sister, Linda Bartle; and grandchildren, Coy Carroll and wife Adrienne, Shelby Mello, Jade Carroll-Rosen and husband, Hunter, Jaden Miller, and Kylee Miller.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beatrice Bartle; husband, William D. St. Clair; and brother, Edward Bartle.



