Fremont County’s Littlest Hero Needs a Name; Contest open through Wednesday

By, Jeff Rebitski, Staff writer

Fremont County- Those who follow the Fremont County Sheriff’ Office will be excited to know that their new officer, to be named later (literally) has arrived and is now in the Field Training Officer Program at the Riverton Division of the Sheriff’s office. This littlest Deputy is starting to have a big impact and will undoubtedly touch the lives of thousands of people in her career as a therapy dog for the community she serves.

With so much to learn and so many people to help, it is notable that there is a significant difference between Service dogs and Therapy dogs as they assist people with day to day functions. A service dog will be trained to provide a service or ability that a person may have lost the ability to provide for themselves like retrieving a necessary item or providing guidance for a person who is vision or hearing impared. On the other hand,a therapy dog is designed for a singular purpose and that is to make a person, whatever their circumstances feel better and safer simply by the dog’s presence. Often, during difficult court cases that cause undue stress involving children or at risk adults, these dogs can provide an unspoken sense of security and comfort, quietly assuring these people that everything is going to be okay.

During the highest level of stress, like placing a child into a new home for their protection or at the scene of an accident, Meagan Brazil, the Victim/Witness Coordinator for the Riverton area and her new partner who is still to be named, will respond and provide emotional support for victims.

Now, about the name. Children can submit their suggestions before the 30th of March for potential names for the new therapy pooch. After all, who doesn’t love a cold nose and a warm hug from a puppy to ease their problems and make them feel more comfortable. The future of this little hero has yet to be written, but he will, without question, be a source of comfort and happiness for the citizens of Fremont county for years to come.