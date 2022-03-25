Double Fatality Rollover Crash reported north of Lander; Four Arrests; Shoplifting at Walmart

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 3/25/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 41 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 24 times and the county fire departments were sent out four times.

Eight persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one felony charge and 13 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 176 inmates that it is responsible for, with 171 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Miah R. Collins,20, Riverton arrested on a Failure to Appear arrest warrant from Fremont County at 2:33 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street in Lander.

Brandon W. Frankson, 28, Ethete, arrested on a Revocation of Probation warrant from Fremont County

Matthew E. Mortimore, 37, St. Stephens, arrested for Breach of the Peace and Interference with Police at 7:34 p.m. He was allegedly intoxicated in a home with an infant at an address on St. Stephens Road.

Gregory Shakespeare, 34, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County.

Patrol Calls:

The Sheriff’s Office reported a double fatality single vehicle crash was reported at 10:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tweed Lane north of Lander with two juvenile subjects deceased at the scene.

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart at 7:27 p.m. The report was made per Deputy arrest.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice on Thursday, one at 1:33 pm. to the Brooks Lake Area West of Dubois and for the double fatality rollover crash north of Lander.

Fire calls included the double fatal car crash north of Lander, a personal injury crash at North Second and Market Streets in Lander, a grass fire in the 100 block of Harris Bridge Road east of Pavillion and a ditch fire that spread in the 7300 block of Riverview Road west of the Riverview Cutoff Road west of Riverton.