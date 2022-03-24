Search and Rescue called out for snowmobile crash on Union Pass; Drunk Driver caught; Motorist stuck in the snow

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 3/24/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 44 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 14 times and the county fire departments were sent out twice.

Fourteen persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including two Driving While Under the Influence charges, one other alcohol-related charge, one felony charge and 51 (correct) misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 171 inmates that it is responsible for, with 166 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Tim L. Guthrie, 59, Riverton, arrested on a probation violation at 8:02 p.m. at the Riverton Justice Center, 1160 Major Avenue

Rastacia R. Monroe, 18, Riverton, arrested on a probation violation

Patrick L. Schommer, 59, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic at 9:13 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal Bouleard.

Patrol Calls:

A motorist struck a deer in the 5100 block of Riverview Road outside of Riverton at Ramshorn. The crash was reported at 7:37 a.m.

Fremont County Search and Rescue responded to an area off of Union Pass Road where two snowmobilers crashed and reported injuries. The FCSO report indicated a juvenile male was rescued by air ambulance suffering an apparent broken leg and an adult male was examined for a swollen head and abrasions.

A motorist driving on the Louis Lake Road, Forest Road 400 from the South Pass Side became stuck in a snowbank about a half-mile in. The vehicle was a white Toyota 4Runner with California license plates. The drive was contacted and given a ride to Lander.

There were two fire calls on Wednesday, one for a carbon monoxide alarm on Vessel Road near Lander and the other for a vehicle fire in the 100 block of the 17-Mile Road.