RPD: Dog Killed Chickens; Felony theft of wood-splitter reported; Stalking Complaint Filed

Riverton Police Department report from 7 a.m. 3/22/22 to 7 a.m. on 3/23/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Joseph Peterson, 77, Riverton arrested at 2:48 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard on a warrant from the State of Nevada

A 27-year-old Riverton woman was cited with Harboring a Vicious Dog and having a Dog at Large after the animal killed a number of chickens at an address on East Lincoln Avenue.

Maurice Duran, 28, Arapahoe, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 6:49 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard

Patrol Reports:

A party called police to report finding stolen property along North Smith Road in Riverton at 10:51 a.m. on Monday

A large wood splitter was stolen on Monday from an address on East Washington Avenue. The theft was reported at 10:53 a.m. The reporting party said the wood splitter was very large and the thief would have needed a truck or trailer to remove. The loss is estimated at $1,000.

Riverton’s Animal Control Officer filed an animal abuse complaint at 2:28 p.m. at an address at Railway Plaza.

A stalking complaint was filed by the employer of a local woman who’s ex was making threatening calls to her and other employees at the business on East Main Street at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday.