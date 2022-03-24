New Dialysis Center on track to open in Riverton

The Wind River Family & Community Health Care’s Dialysis Center on West Main Street in Riverton, the former Days Inn Motel, is on track to open hopefully later this spring. Wind River Care’s Lisa Yawakia said recently there still is a lot of work to be done. “We’re looking to open early in 2022, perhaps by spring,” she said.

Yawakia reported that the center will also also house the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Diabetes Program and the Tribe’s Cent$ible Nutrition program when complete.

In a facility update, Yawakia said the expansion of the Ethete Clinic is now complete and six new examination rooms were added. The clinic is adjacent to Blue Sky Hall. “That helps our patients practice social distancing when waiting for treatment.”

Yawakia said Wind River Cares is now offering emergency dental walk-ins at it’s Arapahoe Clinic at Great Plains. That service is available from 8 a.m. to Noon.