Lander School Students’ Science Fair Projects received Awards

High school students from Cheyenne, Greybull and Laramie were the top winners from this month’s virtual Wyoming State Science Fair, hosted by the University of Wyoming. A number of Lander students received awards at the event (see below).

The students will represent Wyoming and will have the chance to compete for top prizes at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) May 7-13 in Atlanta, Ga. The ISEF is the world’s largest international precollege science competition, with more than 1,800 high school students from 75 countries, regions and territories competing for approximately $4 million in prizes.

This spring’s ISEF will be a hybrid event with a judged competition and an awards ceremony for both in-person and virtual finalists.

The Cowboy State ISEF representatives selected, listed by school, grade level, category and project title, are:

Cheyenne Central High School — Zoya Khan, sophomore, computer science, “Modeling Genetic Changes Associated with Alcohol Use Disorder.”

Greybull High School — Jose Atilano, senior, earth and environmental sciences, “A Low-Cost Device to Improve the Quality of Drinking Water: Utilization of Ultrasonic Transduction in Conjunction with Filtration.”

Laramie High School — Padmalakshmi Ramesh, freshman, computer science, “Evaluating Machine Learning Methods for Modeling the Distribution of the Two Form Bumble Bee (Bombus bifarius) in Wyoming.”

Newcastle High School — Senior Toby Johnson, with his behavioral and social science project, titled “The Effects of Test Question Design on the Accuracy of Tests at Assessing Student Knowledge,” was selected as an ISEF alternate.

The students qualified for the ISEF after competing in the state-level competition. Students, representing more than 40 schools, displayed their original science research and competed for award prizes. Student research projects, which spanned a broad spectrum of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines, were grouped into nearly 12 different categories.

Three Wyoming middle school students also were nominated for the Broadcom MASTERS (math, applied science, technology and engineering for rising stars) competition after qualifying through the Wyoming State Science Fair.

The Wyoming participants will join approximately 300 students nationwide for a chance to qualify for the next Broadcom MASTERS round Sept. 7. Two weeks later, finalists will be announced.

The Broadcom MASTERS is a national STEM competition that inspires students to study science and engineering, and to help achieve personal goals or aspirations.

The Wyoming Broadcom MASTERS nominees, listed by school, grade level, category and project title, are:

Big Piney Middle School — Addalee Cunningham, eighth grade, microbiology, “The Antibacterial Properties of Different Bee Products.”

Lander Middle School — Bryce Newman, sixth grade, mathematics, “Plants Using Fibonacci Branching Patterns Collect More Sunlight Than Plants Using Other Branching Patterns.”

McCormick Junior High School, Cheyenne — Abdullah Khan, eighth grade, biomedical and health science, “Assistive Walking Device for the Mobility of Parkinson’s Patients.”

For a complete list of all category winners, for both high school and middle school participants,

Local award recipients are:

2022 Wyoming State Science Fair Award Results:

• “Fake or True, the Smiles Will Surprise You” Award Received: 1st Place Jr. Category Arya Ghormley (6th grade); Lander Middle School, Lander, WY;

• Special Award in Environmental and Data Science National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational & Information Systems Laboratory Senior Math/Computer Science Award Sean Crockett & Lilyana Goraczkowski (9th grade); Pathfinder High School, Lander WY;

• “Agricultural Application of Automated Environmental Data Collection” Awards Received: 3rd Place Sr. Division Category Mini-Internship in Data Science hosted by WEST, Inc and funded by WY EPSCoR Earth & Environmental Sciences Category Katy Anderson & Shanti Junker (8th grade); Lander Middle School, Lander WY;

• “The Effect of Effluent Wastewater Conditions on Algae Growth” Awards Received: 2nd Place Jr. Division Category Laramie Rivers Conservation District Jr. Division Honorable Mention Rocky Mountain States Section Air & Waste Management Association Jr. Division Award National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational & Information Systems Laboratory Junior Geoscience Award Isabella Gallo (6th grade); Lander Middle School, Lander, WY;

• “Perfluorinated Compounds and Their Possible Impact on Aquatic Food Chains: Considering the Potential Impacts of Fracking Fluids on Water Quality.” Awards Received: National Geographic Cultivating Empathy for the Earth Award Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association Sr. Division 2nd Place Laramie Rivers Conservation District Sr. Division 3rd Place Mini-Internship hosted by UW Biogeochemistry Lab and funded by WY EPSCoR Anne Wolff Memorial Science Award Wyoming Energy Authority 1st Place Award Ricoh Sustainable Development Award National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational & Information Systems Laboratory Senior Geoscience Award Caleb Brown & Preston Burton (9th grade); Pathfinder High School, Lander, WY;

• “Transtibial Prosthetic Soccer Leg” Award Received: 3rd Place Sr. Division Category Mathematics Category Bryce Newman (6th grade); Lander Middle School, Lander, WY;

• “Cheatgrass and its Affect on Soil Nutrients” Awards Received: 1st Place Jr. Division Category Laramie Rivers Conservation District Jr. Division 3rd Place National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational & Information Systems Laboratory Junior Geoscience Science Award Fisher Paes-Baretto (7th grade); Lander Middle School, Lander, WY;

• “The Effect of Different Music Types on Plant Growth” Award Received: 3rd Place Tie Jr. Division Category Rylee Moats (7th grade); Lander Middle School, Lander, WY;

• “Silcic Acid Affects Growth, Productivity, and Quality of Alfalfa: Greenhouse and Field Study, Year 3” Awards Received: 1st Place Sr. Division Category Genius Olympiad Nomination Laramie Rivers Conservation District Sr. Division 2nd Place National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational & Information Systems Laboratory Senior Geoscience Award Claire LeBeau & Parker Findley (9th grade); Pathfinder High School, Lander, WY;

• “Temperature Effects on Radish Growth” Award Received: 2nd Place Sr. Division Category Miya Woody & Jarren Hurtado (9th grade); Pathfinder High School, Lander, WY;

