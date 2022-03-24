May 6, 1944 – Mar 19, 2022

John Cole, 77, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10: 00 am on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery at St. Stephen’s.



Alvis John Cole, Jr. was born on May 6 1944 in Englewood, New Jersey to Alvis John Cole, Sr. and Lee Marjorie (Heilfurth) Cole. He grew up in New Jersey and Wyoming.



John joined the U.S. Army on August 16, 1965 and served until being honorably discharged on August 5, 1968, with the rank SP-4. He served in Vietnam with the 121ST SIGNAL BATTALION, 1ST INFANTRY DIVISION.



Upon returning from the U.S. Army, he lived in Wyoming where he was a Wyoming Highway Patrol Officer, a Judge in Sinclair, WY, a Wyoming Correctional Officer at the Honor Farm, and a U. S. Marshal – Wyoming.



John enjoyed working crossword puzzles, being outdoors, collecting stamps, coins, and rocks, listening to old country music. Above all he loved being around his family and he was the prankster that they all loved.



He is survived by his daughter, TaNyka Montoya; brother, Roberto Garcia; sisters, Rosemary Montoya and Evelyn Veria; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; great-grandchild and a new great-grandchild on the way;



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Lee Cole; adopted mother, Madeline Montoya; sister, Marita Brown; nephew Jay Carlos Montoya; niece, Brenda Maldonado; and grandchildren Arapaho Oldman, Jr., Braden Montoya, and Evaletta Tillman, On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com



Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.