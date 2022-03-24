Feb 14, 1957 – Mar 18, 2022

Dr. Kathy Marie Quitberg, DVM, formerly of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly March 18, 2022 in Laramie, Wyoming. Kathy was excited to make a transition to a new home in Riverton, Wyoming to be closer to family.



Kathy was born February 14th, 1957 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Leo and Delores Quitberg. Spending a few years in Kansas and Wisconsin, the Quitberg family settled in Carlsbad, New Mexico.



In her youth, Kathy enjoyed dancing ballet on point, debate and earned numerous awards, swimming, teaching swimming lessons and sewing. She was a 1975 Graduate of Carlsbad High School.



Kathy excelled at her education. She attended New Mexico State University, earning an Environmental Science degree. She then worked for the State of New Mexico as a Health Inspector. Following her childhood dream, Kathy attended and graduated from Colorado State University in 1999 with her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. She loved animals, especially her cats. She would provide refuge for many sick, orphaned, and crippled animals throughout her lifetime. In addition to full time veterinary work, she also devoted many years volunteering as a Women’s Crisis Counselor.



Kathy was an amazing quilter and her quilts have blessed many in her community and family. She also loved collecting fine art and Christmas figurines. She was very much looking forward to setting those up with her grandnieces.



She was an avid reader. Kathy boasted of having thousands of books on her kindle but enjoyed the feel and smell of a book. She also enjoyed canning, trying new recipes, fine art and beautiful pottery.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Valeer and Delores Harder Quitberg and an uncle, Theodore Oscar Harder.



She is survived by brothers, Kevin (Deon) Quitberg of Green River, WY and Curtis (Gwendolyn) Quitberg of Rock Springs, WY. Aunt: Doris Harder and Cousins: Jan Burton and Connie (Mike) Williams.



Nieces: Heather (JaDell) Quitberg Hovander of Riverton, WY, Kerri (Dana) Quitberg Wilkinson of McKinnon, WY, Amanda (Tyler) Quitberg Duncombe of Eden, WY, and Aspen Kelsey of Rock Springs, WY. Nephews: William (Brooke) Quitberg of Rigby, ID, Aaron (Megan) Quitberg of Eagle River, AK.



Grand Nieces: Kaira Kofford, Katelyn Kofford, Kinsley Quitberg, Sissa Hovander, Karen Hovander, Braelyn Quitberg, Addie Hovander, Emma Quitberg, Hannah Wilkinson, and Aybree Quitberg.



Grand Nephews: Ashton Kelsey, Sawyer Quitberg, Teter Hovander, Charlie Bentley, Oliver Bentley, Ethan Quitberg, Jack Wilkinson and Leo Quitberg.



Childhood “BFF”: Kathy Duncan and her family.



Kathy was surrounded through her life by many amazing friends and neighbors, please know she loved you all.



Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.



