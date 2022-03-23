Wind River & Washakie SNF Districts to see Prescribed Burns

During the coming months, the Shoshone National Forest is planning to conduct prescribed fire projects in multiple areas on the southern half of the Forest. Weather will dictate when and where fire management personnel complete prescribed fire projects.

These prescribed fire projects are planned to improve aspen regeneration, reduce slash piles from recent timber harvests, and improve forage for wildlife. Completion of the projects will also help reduce hazardous fuels, aiming to decrease the intensity of any future wildfires in the area. Prescribed fire projects may be implemented in the following areas throughout the spring:

165 acres in the Charlie Creek area of the Wiggins Fork north of Dubois

955 acres in Maxon Basin southwest of Lander

16 acres in the Burnt Gulch drainage off Forest Service Road 300 (Loop Road)

Adjacent land owners will be notified and signs will be posted in nearby areas, prior to the start of any prescribed fire project. Smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during these projects. For more information, please contact the Wind River Ranger District in Dubois at 307.455.2466 or the Washakie Ranger District in Lander at 307.332.5460.