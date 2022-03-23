Three received diplomas from Frontier Academy Tuesday

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night held a commencement ceremony for three graduates of the District’s Frontier Academy. The grads are Madyson Grace Hunsberger, Lindie Jo Wadley and Sienna Nyssa Oldman. The three entered the room to the music of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance as the audience stood and then applauded the trio.

In remarks before the packed meeting room, Madyson thanked the Frontier Staff and her parents for helping her to reach this point. “Thank you for giving me and the other girls this opportunity. I want to say that without Frontier, I would not be here today and I would not have had a chance to meet my classmates. The staff has impacted me greatly as my friends and family watched me grow up. I want to congratulate all the other girls who graduate tonight. Thank you for being here.”

Sienna Oldman told the board that “when I first heard about Frontier it was perfect for me. They want all their students to succeed. They are caring and understanding and they want you to be better both inside and outside of school.” Oldman said she had made so many friends there. “Cherish every moment,” she said. “Thank the school for putting up with me. I want to thank my Mom for being my biggest fan and cheerleader and thanks to the school board for supporting Frontier Academy.”

Lyndi Jo Wadley thanked the school and Frontier “for providing this opportunity. We had more freedom and more flexibility with good teachers and a good environment to provide a real life experience,” she said. “I also want to thank the school board for providing Frontier.”

School Board Chair Lynette Jeffres presented each student with their diploma and Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told the graduates that the district “is very proud of you tonight.” As she has done at other Frontier graduation ceremonies, the Superintendent said “we can only provide the opportunity, you have to take advantage of it. Everyone has another path in life, right or wrong. I’m happy that your path has brought you here and I hope you understand that there are problems in life, bumps in the road, but now you know you know you can do it, and not do it alone, just look at all the people around you.” Finally, Flanagan said the students had all met the requirements for graduation. “Congratulations.”

At that point, family, friends and others took photographs and exchanged gifts and hugs with the new grads.