Three More Rustler Volleyball Signees

(Riverton-WY) Three more Rustler Volleyball players are taking their skills to the next level. In a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Sofie Langer, Alondra Hernandez and Missy Mortensen put their names on Letters of Intent. Langer and Hernandez will go to Norfolk State, a D1 in Virginia. Mortensen has signed at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM.

Hernandez- The 5’8 Sophomore Libero from Provo leaves Central as the all time leader in digs. She felt it was the best decision and program that fit her. She is majoring in Business but will explore more at the next stop.

Langer: The 5’9 Sophomore from Fountain Hills, Arizona, is the third on the all time assists list at Central. Sofie had been a couple of visits but things didn’t feel right. After going to Norfolk, she loved the team, the coach and the beach. Langer figured their highlight film showcased both players and the coach reached out to both her and Hernandez. Langer hopes to study Environmental Science.

Norfolk State finished 8-18 in the MEAC Conference of D1 NCAA Volleyball this past season.

Mortensen- The 6’0 Middle Hitter from Clearfield, Utah, will take her talents to Las Vegas, New Mexico and Highlands University. She was the second leading blocker for the Rustlers this past season. Missy really liked the coach and the offer that she was presented. She also liked the school and facilities. She will have three years eligibility remaining. Mortensen had other higher offers but really liked Highlands.

The Cowgirls at NMHU were 11 and 18 last year and return a majority of their starters for next year.

The three signings are in addition to Ava Rasmussen at Tarelton State and Kenzie Templeton at Southern Utah University. Head coach Darshaya Gallard was as much pleased as she was excited, “All of them are on full rides. Its awesome for them to play the game they love, get their education, and have it paid for.”

The CWC Volleyball team is in the middle of spring workouts. They will travel to Casper for scrimmage play Friday, then on to Laramie for a scrimmage with the University of Wyoming volleyball team on Saturday. They also have dates at Black Hills State and Northern Colorado this spring.