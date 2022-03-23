Riverton’s Jackalope Jump raised more than money

By Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

Riverton- The annual Jackalope Jump to benefit Riverton’s Special Olympics. was held on Saturday the 19th, in front of City Hall. The crowd was electric as they feasted on doughnuts and drank warm drinks, preparing for the ultimate challenge of climbing up on the scaffolding that is their last step before testing the

waters in a special “dunk pool”.

In an effort to raise money for the special olympics, the national organization has promoted this event all over the country and in many large and small

communities, people from all types of organizations raise money and line up to take the plunge. In costume and in teams or as a single participant, they present their pledges and jump. This can seem a little daunting and the reluctance to jump into a giant blue bladder filled with 3,000 gallons of tepid water, but on the cool side, becomes obvious as the moment draws near. The water is provided by our guys and gals in red that bring the fire trucks filled with nicely warmed

water that on a cold morning would feel not as cold. Costumes were the rule as many folks donned their favorite superhero garb and took the plunge. It definitely reminded this reporter of a “Island of misfit toys” reunion when Rudolph and Eeyore took their plunge.

When the jump is done, the participants received their T-shirts and complimentary blankets that are theirs to keep. The total raised for this event was $7,300.00 and that record will stand until next year when the Riverton crew will hope to break it. The monies that are raised go to support

programs for people of all ages with special needs in the local community. The Special Olympics are promoted on an international level and this year’s national games are being held in Orlando from June 5th through the 12th. more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events.

The USA Games are hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week, including

forums and VIP receptions. The efforts made by the community here in Riverton will support and send athletes to this amazing event that will allow them to show their prowess on the field and in life in general as they develop life skills and develop relationships around the country.

The team from Riverton that will be attending the Orlando event consists of 4 athletes: Jacob Holcomb and Boomer Jackson for Softball, Luke Bappe for Track and Jesse Jaite for Swimming.



