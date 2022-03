Today will be much warmer and mostly sunny across the area. Tonight isolated snow showers are possible in the Bighorns. The warmup continues into this weekend with 70s likely for most lower elevations Saturday and Sunday. Today’s highs in the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with the low 50s at Dubois and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows are projected in the low 30s.