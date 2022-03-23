Gunshot victim recovering; FBI Continuing Investigation

WyoToday Staff Reports

A man shot by a BiA Wind River Police officer last week is recovering from wounds received in that and another incident at a Gas Hills Road residence. The victim was identified this week in published reports as 36-year-old Wolfe Willow. According to radio reports at the time, Willow was shot in the left chest by a bullet that passed through his body and exited out of his back after allegedly approaching the unnamed officer while holding a knife. Shortly after the incident, the FBI Public Relations office in Denver acknowledged that a BIA officer had “fired his weapon” at the scene. The FBI indicated results of its investigation would be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne for review, which is protocol in such instances.

The Cowboy State Daily reported Willow was drinking with his girlfriend’s family when another party arrived at the scene. He said a knife fight ensued, in which he received several wounds and was able to take control of one knife. At that point the BIA Wind River Police were notified of the incident and an officer nearby responded to the scene. Willow admitted he was a sex offender in the published report and that he suspected his girlfriends family did not like him.

He was hospitalized at SageWest Health Care in Riverton.