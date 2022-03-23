Flanagan: FCSD#25 Accreditation Process went well with a very good exit report

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night learned that the district’s accreditation process went well, reported Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan. She said a final written report from the accreditation team would be forthcoming, but the initial exit review “was excellent.” Flanagan said the district “scored very well” throughout the process and she praised the District’s Team involved in preparing the accreditation and, this year, Zoom interviews rather than an on-site visit. “The exit report showcased what we are doing. We sent in an 88 page narrative with 100 links or so spelling out this is who we are, and this is what we do,” Flanagan said. “We provided live documents and not pretty PDFs, which gave them the opportunity to see the actual work we do.” Flanagan said the entire process went better than she thought it would, since the interviews were on Zoom. She indicated the final report from the accreditation committee would be shared as soon as it arrives. The district has to receive a new accreditation every five years.

Business Manager Matt Gonzales reported on staff compensation comparisons he had done at the request of the Superintendent. Flanagan said she asked him to put in a lot of time to see where District 25 stood in comparison with the state’s other school districts. Flanagan said she wants the local district to be competitive in salaries across the board to get the best staff possible, including para professionals and secretaries as well as the districts teachers.

Gonzales said among faculty members, those with bachelor degrees are fairly competitive, but the faculty with Masters Degrees have fallen behind the rest of the state. He noted that the ending pay in District 25 is lower than any other district. He offered a proposal to increase salaries that would put the district’s wages within the top 25 percent of districts within the state. He noted that the wages for district staff members, especially secretaries and para-professionals, was the lowest within Fremont County. In a Power Point presentation, Gonzales noted that it would not be sustainable for the district to bring salaries up to competitive levels and keep paying for employees insurance premiums. He said about one third of the staff is currently not paying any premium for their insurance, and he said those need to be increased.

In other actions:

• The board approved the RHS Football team to travel to the Black Hills Football Team Camp in Spearfish, SD in June 2022 as per policy and following all COVID-19 restrictions. The request was presented by RHS Football Coach Troy Anderson and Wolverine Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Nick McIntosh.

• The Board awarded the RHS Weight Room Floor Replacement Project to Shepard Construction, Inc. of Rawlins, Wyoming in the base bid of $109,000.00 and Alternate #1 (new mirrors) bid of $15,100.00 for a total bid of $124,100.00. The room used as the weight room was the former wrestling room. The flooring there is not adequate for a weight room.

• The Board accepted the grant awards of $34,000 for the Riverton Aquatic Center, $15,000 for Willow Creek Elementary School ADA compliant playground, $4,500 for the RHS C.A.N. Program and $10,500 for the RHS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Program from the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board.

• Revised policy GCQC, “Resignation of Certified and Professional Staff”, and revised policy JB,”Equal Educational Opportunities / Access,” were approved on first reading.

• Administrative Regulation JB-R “Supporting Limited English Proficient Participants” was approved.

• Accepted was a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation’s Board in the amount of $7,500.00 to be used for the aforementioned Willow Creek Elementary School ADA-Compliant Playground Extension Project.

• The Board accepted the resignation of Aspen Cecrle as an Ashgrove 2nd Grade Teacher, Cheryl Coleman as a Behavior Analyst, Kay Fabricus as a Willow Creek Interventionist and Tabetha Cooper as a Rendezvous 5th Grade ELA Teacher effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year and Aspen ELC Title I Specialist and Early Childhood Liaison Courtney Hill effective May 9, 2022.

• The Board also accepted the resignation of Capella Morris as an Aspen ELC Social Worker and Natalie Krusemeier as an RHS ELA Teacher effective at the end of the 201-2022 school year in a separate motion.

• An interview teams recommendation for the the Board to offer a contract to Cheyanne Jordan as an Aspen ELC Kindergarten Teacher was approved. Flanagan said Cheyanne Jordan has been completing her student teaching time with Aspen ELC and has been very successful in that. She is earning her degree from the University of Wyoming.