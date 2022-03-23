Detention Center now housing 167 Inmates; School Bus Fly-by reported; Sex Offender Notifications issued

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 3/23/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 47 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 12 times and the county fire departments were sent out three times.

Five persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for three felony charges and seven misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 167 inmates that it is responsible for, with 163 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 14-year-old male of Riverton was arrested for Property Destruction and Contempt of Court.

Patrol calls:

A school bus struck a deer at 8:33 a.m. near Crowheart on Highway 26 Tuesday morning. The school resource officer made the report.

A black Ford Explorer passed a School Bus with its light’s flashing on Country Acres Road on Tuesday morning at 10:11 a.m. The Riverton District 25 Bus Garage Personnel made the report.

Sex Offender Notifications were delivered to residences on Dalley Road, Bluebell Lane in Gardens North, on the 1200 block of South 8th East in Riverton and in the 200 block of the Eight Mile Road by deputies on Tuesday.

An incident of road rage was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 789 and the Burma Road where a motorist was reported to be throwing rocks by spinning out on gravel and by flipping people off.

The theft of a purse containing a persons cell phone was reported by a shopper at Walmart at 5:07 p.m.

A report was received at 10:09 p.m. from the Dallas North Drive area outside of Lander of someone spotlighting a field multiple times.

A family fight that allegedly resulted in some property destruction was reported at an address on Highway 287 near Lander at 11:43 p.m. The parties involved in the fight wee separated.

Fire calls include a structure fire at 7:14 p.m. at Ethete in the St. Michael’s Circle, four controlled burn reports and a carbon monoxide alarm from an address on Mt. Arter Loop in Lander.