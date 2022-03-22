RPD: Six Arrests; Vehicle crashes; Thefts; Domestic Assaults and more…

Riverton Police Department Arrests reported on 3/21/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Joy Armajo, 44, Riverton, arrested at 11:47 a.m. on North Broadway Avenue on the 18th for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Jaelyn Goggles, 26, Riverton, arrested on four (4) RPD warrants at 2:28p.m. on North Federal Boulevard

Thomas Stiehr, 38, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 7:18 p.m. on North 5th Street East on the 18th

Brittney Littlewhiteman, 32, St. Stephens, Arrested for three (3) RPD warrants at 12:08 a.m. on East Fremont Avenue.

A 20-year-old female was trespassed from a residence on Westwood Drive at 9:06 a.m. on the 19th.

A 30-year-old male of Riverton was cited with Vandalism, Breach of Peace and Emergency Detention following a report at 11:03 a.m. on the 19th at an address on East Main Street.

Christopher Scott, 32, was arrested for Interference with Police, Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, with a PX and FCSO warrants at 9:43 a.m. on South Federal Boulevard on the 20th.

Santana Sisneros, 17, Riverton, arrested at 2:28 p.m. on the 20th for Interference with Police and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana at an address on Peck Avenue at Central Wyoming College.

The Riverton Police Department reported on Monday the following calls from the weekend:

A report is pending on a single vehicle property damage crash with injuries at 7:30a.m. on the 18th on North Federal Boulevard where a person just released from the hospital crashed into a pole.

A tan colored pickup struck a parked car and then left the scene at 3:57 p.m. on the 18th on North Broadway

A woman on Edith Street filed a discrimination complaint against neighbors who were allegedly calling her names at 4:16 p.m. on the 18th.

Riverton Police assisted the Shoshoni Police on a call reported at 8:08 p.m. on the 18th. The address was redacted from the report.

A 38-year-old man reportedly had overdosed and a call was made to police at 9:22 p.m. in the Riverton area.

A resident who allegedly left the keys in his 2013 Chevy truck found it missing at 7:43 a.m. on the 19th. Police later located and recovered the truck

Under investigation is a report that someone broke into a vehicle on Elk Drive and who was bleeding as blood was found inside the vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing. The call came in at 9:50 a.m. on the 19th.

A report is pending on the theft of cigarettes and a wallet stolen from a car on Redwood Drive. The complaint was filed at 9:54 a.m. on the 19th.

A report is pending on a possible domestic incident at an address on South Federal Boulevard at 12:19 p.m. Dispatchers were on the phone with a child and could hear a domestic incident in the background.

A report is pending on a domestic abuse complaint filed at 8:52 a.m. on the 19th from an address on Forest Drive where an assault and theft and property damage is alleged.

A report is pending on someone revving their vehicle engine and driving crazy in a parking lot next to Elk Drive at 10:59 pm on the 19th.

A report is pending on an incident where allegedly intoxicated persons were knocking on a resident’s door and when asked to leave they allegedly pented a vehicle at the address with beer bottles before fleeing at 2:44 a.m. on the 20th.

A call at 8:31 a.m. from an address on West Park Avenue concerned two subjects fighting, throwing rocks at cars and arguing.

Police are investigating two separate shoplifting incidents at Walmart reported on the 20th at 12:15 p.m.

A resident on East Main Street reported his sister’s vehicle was ransacked with a checkbook stolen from inside the 2008 Chevy. The report was made at 1:16 p.m. on the 20th.

A medical clinic reported receiving a patient with a dog bit on 6:44 pm on the 20th. The bit allegedly occurred at 9 a.m. at Sunset Park.