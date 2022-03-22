LPD: Four Arrests; Assault at Middle School; Hit and Run Vehicle Crash

Lander Police Department Arrests:

All persons arrested or cited are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Gary Moon, 42, Arapahoe, arrested for Public Intoxication and on a LPD warrant at 4:32 pm. on North Second Street.

Skyrae Redman, 22, Ethete,arrested at 6:39 p.m. on the 17th on a Fremont County warrant and cited for Shoplifting from Mr. D’s Food Center.

Angie Wallowingbull, 21, Fort Washakie, arrested on a LPD warrant at 6:39 p.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center

Loucinda Cadotte, 44, Fort Washakie, arrested at 12:20 a.m. on the 18th on Smith Creek Road at the Blue Ridge Apartments for Public Intoxication,

A 29-year-old female of Ethete was served three LPD warrants at the Fremont County Detention Center on th 15th.

A 14-year-old Lander male was cited for assault at the Lander Middle School at 2:14 p.m. on the 15th

Patrol reports:

Dogs running at large in the area of the Lander Middle School were returned to their yards at 7:08 a.m. on the 17th. One of the dogs was reported to be aggressive.

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported at 6:38 a.m. on the 18th in the 700 block of Washakie Street.

Blood was reported splattered on an alley in the 500 block of Main Street. Police are investigating an assault that occurred there.