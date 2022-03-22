Lemonade Stand Planning Continues This Evening in Riverton

The next planning date for the Riverton Citywide Lemonade Stand Planning day is coming up tonight (Tuesday) at 5:30 at the Riverton Branch Library. The planners first met on March 10th and selected Tyler Watson to be the chairman of this new community initiative. The vision for citywide lemonade stands came from the late Brett Watson when he sat on the Riverton School Board as a way to introduce kids into entrepreneurship in a fun way. He said then that he’d like to see lemonade stands all over the city. Riverton Ambassadors member Julie Buller said the initiative “is off to a great start.” She also noted there’s plenty of time for others to become involved
Latest:
- Eugene Holubnyak to Direct Hydrogen Energy Research Center at UW
- Shihab Selected to Lead UW Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Community Colleges included in Collaboration
- LPD: Four Arrests; Assault at Middle School; Hit and Run Vehicle Crash
- RPD: Six Arrests; Vehicle crashes; Thefts; Domestic Assaults and more…
- Dog Bite; GPS collar cut off; Generator Stolen; Power Pole Fire Reported