Lemonade Stand Planning Continues This Evening in Riverton

The next planning date for the Riverton Citywide Lemonade Stand Planning day is coming up tonight (Tuesday) at 5:30 at the Riverton Branch Library. The planners first met on March 10th and selected Tyler Watson to be the chairman of this new community initiative. The vision for citywide lemonade stands came from the late Brett Watson when he sat on the Riverton School Board as a way to introduce kids into entrepreneurship in a fun way. He said then that he’d like to see lemonade stands all over the city. Riverton Ambassadors member Julie Buller said the initiative “is off to a great start.” She also noted there’s plenty of time for others to become involved