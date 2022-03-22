Fuel prices leveling off, Wyoming’s rig count up from last year

For the first time in twelve weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, declining 9.0 cents from a week ago and stands at $4.24 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 71.5 cents from a month ago and $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 10.2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.03 per gallon.

Gasoline prices at the pump in Fremont County have plateaued, for the moment. According to GasBuddy, the lowest cost for unleaded regular in the county is at the Lander Maverik and Lander Safeway at $3.94/gallon. Lander’s Loaf’N Jug is at $3.95, the Riverton West Main Maverik is at $3.97 and at $3.99/gallon are the Pit Stops in Riverton, The Sinclair at Fort Washakie, and the Exxon in Lander. The Buggy Bath station on East Pershing today is at $4.07/gallon.

Across the state, the Tumbeweed Express is Laramie has the lowest cost at $3.62/gallon followed by Buford’s Phin Deli at $3.69 along I-80 while the West Yellowstone Conoco in Casper and Thrifty’s Gas and Liquor in Torrington are both at $3.76/gallon.

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists, according to Gas Buddy, stood at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $4.09, $3.89, $4.19, and $4.29 rounding out the five most common prices. The median U.S. price is $4.05 per gallon, down 14 cents from last week and about 19 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($3.75), Kansas ($3.78), and Missouri ($3.80).

The states with the highest prices: California ($5.85), Nevada ($5.08), and Hawaii ($5.05).

OIL PRICES

With fears resurfacing that European countries may pursue sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, oil prices were up sharply around midday, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil up $5.87 per barrel to $110.57, up from last Monday’s $102.52 level. Brent crude oil was also trading sharply higher, at $114.92 per barrel, up $6.99 in early trade and quite a bit higher than last Monday’s $106.13 per barrel price. Oil markets have seen a dramatic rise in volatility due to lower liquidity prompted by exchanges raising margin requirements to insure liquidity as oil prices trade wildly.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was unchanged at 663, and was 252 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was down by 30 to 176, or 84 more than a year ago. The rig count in Wyoming is at 15, compared with 5 one year ago this week.