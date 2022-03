The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.8 magnitude earth tremor shook the Ryan Park area sw of Laramie earlier this week.

The shaker was reported at 3:23 a.m. 3.2 miles WNW of Ryan Park, 50.7 miles west of Laramie and 60 miles NNE of Steamboat Springs, CO.

Depth of the quake was measured at 10.1 km. There were 22 reports of people who felt the tremor. No reports of damage were reported.