Dog Bite; GPS collar cut off; Generator Stolen; Power Pole Fire Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports on Monday that over the past weekend the Emergency Dispatch Center received 90 calls for service. During that same period, the county ambulances were sent out 45 times and the county’s fire departments were dispatched seven times.

Fifteen people were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including three Driving While Under the Influence, two other alcohol-related charges an 30 misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center in Lander currently has 173 inmates it is responsible for, including 169 in the Lander jail and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Eliziah A. Barrera, 19, Riverton, Arrested for Battery and on a Failure to Appear warrant

Randolph E. Breece, 61, RIverton, arrested on a Probation Violation at 10:15 a.m. on the 18th at the Riverton Justice Center.

Cory L. Fox, 49, Riverton, arrested for Duty to Stop/Property Damage crash; and on a Failure to Appear warrant at 7:24 p.m. at an address on Honor Farm Road north of Riverton.

Three subjects were cited for Battery after fighting with a man in the 1575 block of East Monroe at the Cozy Court Mobile Home Park at 6:51 p.m. on the 18th.

Patrol calls:

A resident on Cliff Drive near Riverton reported being bitten by a dog at 8:38 a.m. on the 18th.

Injury Prevention Resources reported a client had cut off a GPS bracelet and needed the FCSO to go pick it up. The report was made at 8:59 p.m. p.m. in the 1500 block of East Monroe.

Deputies received the report of a vehicle that slide off of the East Pavillion Road and crashed through a fence. Minor injuries were reported to a deputy but the occupants refused an ambulance. The report was received at 1:11 p.m. on the 19th.

A controlled burn to control weeds resulted in the fire spreading to a power pole which caught on fire at 3:09 p.m. in the 2200 block of the Missouri valley Road near Pavillion. County fire battalions responded.

A generator was reported stolen from an address on Amy Lou Lane near Riverton at 12:07 a.m. on the 20th.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reported a Search and Rescue in the Buffalo Hump area for a stranded vehicle. Sweetwater County handled the call, but informed local deputies of the effort.

Fire calls were for a fire alarm in Dubois on Gillialand Avenue, an outside fire on Birdseye Road, a grass fire on Yellow Calf Road near Ethete and a vehicle crash near Pavillion.