Soroptimist’s “donation jar” raised funds for Ukraine and National Women’s Month

The Riverton chapter of Soroptimist International raised about $400 at a short fund-raiser at Smith’s Food and Drug with a donation jar last Thursday. Soroptimist member Patty Powell told Wyotoday.com the event was more symbolic than anything to show support for National Women’s Month and to support the women and children of Ukraine.

“I know that people here care about what’s happening, this is just one small way they can contribute,” Powell said before the event.

“We spent about 90 minutes at the store,” she said in a follow-up message and raised about $400.”