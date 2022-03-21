Rustlers Sent Five to the Short Round at Gillette Rodeo

Jett VanBiezen led the way for the team placing fourth in the Steer Wrestling. He qualified for the short round by winning the long round with a time of 4.8, but broke the barrier in the short round. Giving him a ten second penalty, to his 5.9 second run, and placing him sixth in the short round. Gage Gregersen placed sixth in the long round of the Steer Wrestling with a time of 8.4 seconds, but didn’t receive a time in the short round, and dropped to eighth in the average. Kade Williams and Dustin Thompson also made it back to the short round in the Steer Wrestling, ninth and tenth, respectively, but also received no-times and remained ninth and tenth in the average on two. Kaden Berger tied his long round calf in 11.4 seconds, qualifying him for the short round in seventh place, but wasn’t able to stop the clock in the short round, dropping him to ninth in the average.

“The long round looked really promising,” said Coach Schrock. “We had four of the ten Steer Wrestlers make it back to the short round and one tie down roper. The rest of the team also looked well prepared but either broke out or just barely missed making it back. Unfortunately the short round was a little rough, and the guys weren’t able to capitalize on some much needed points to help qualify them for the CNFR. I know that they are all physically able to do it but as a whole they all broke down mentally in the short round yesterday. We will address the issues that we need to work on this week during practice and be ready to go this upcoming weekend when we travel to Torrington for the rodeo that the EWC Lancers will be hosting.”

The Rustlers traveled to Gillette, WY. for their first spring rodeo, the sixth of the 21/22 season, and had five cowboys representing CWC in the short-round on Championship Sunday.