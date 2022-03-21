Lander Councilors to review non-discrimination resolution at Work Session; Submit suggestions for renaming Squaw Creek Road

The City of Lander will hold a regular council meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall followed by a work session.

Items on the regular meeting agenda include a change order for the Lander Senior Citizens Center Solar Project, approval of the Eckard-Bates Subdivision and an executive session on real property.

The work session that immediately follows the regular meeting includes discussion on a nondiscrimination resolution, discussion on a submitting suggestions for a name change for Squaw Creek Road, a presentation on the Adult and Juvenile Justice programs, and a presentation from the Lander Chamber of Commerce, among other items.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers on Lincoln Street.