No services are scheduled at this time for Joy L. Butler, 73, who passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming.



Joy was born on June 7, 1948, daughter of Robert Oliver and Julie Lynn (Haskins) Butler in Lusk, Wyoming.



On July 26, 1991, Joy married Dale Holen at Fremont Bay located at Boysen Reservoir. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She worked as a self-employed house cleaner.



Survivors include her husband, Dale Holen of Riverton, Wyoming; son, Robert Oliver Butler and his wife, Amanda of Riverton; grandchildren, S’kora Jade Butler and Torin Butler Perrett of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Randall Butler; sister, Retha Renke.



Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Julie Butler; daughter, Elizabeth Joy Erickson and brother, Jack Butler.



