Jackson swept Riverton in opening soccer matches

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines Soccer Teams got off to a rocky start on Saturday as Riverton took on Jackson Hole at home to open the season.

The Wolverines lost to Jackson in dominant fashion falling 8-2.

The Lady Wolverines lost to the Fillies 5-1.

Girls:

Seala Morton for the Lady Wolverines was the only Riverton player to score in the girls game. Jackson dominated the time of possession with roughly 80% of the possession being in the defensive third of Riverton.

Riverton could not really get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. The Fillies were able to move the ball up and down the field with ease despite the Lady Wolverines running a 3-5-2 defense.

Boys:

The Wolverines also had a rough first game as Jackson dominated the time of possession. Jackson had the ball for a majority of the time and again the defense for the Broncs would not let anything happen offensively for the Wolverines.

At the half for the boys Jackson had a dominating 5-0 lead.

Riverton finally got on the board in the second half on a scramble play by junior forward Sean Carruth. The goalkeeper for the Broncs could not get a good grip on an attempted save allowing Carruth to steal the ball deep in the box and put the ball behind the Broncs goalkeeper.

The last play of the game led to the Riverton Wolverines only other goal. It was a battle down in the box and a Wolverine deflection in the pile led to the final score of the game. Riverton will play Rawlins on Tuesday in Rawlins in the first road test for Riverton.