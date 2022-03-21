FCSD#25 Board to host Graduation Ceremony for Three Frontier Academy Students Tuesday

The Riverton school Board Tuesday night agenda includes a graduation ceremony for three Frontier Academy Graduates, presentations from Willow Creek Elementary school and Coach Troy Anderson and the Riverton High School Football Team with an out of state travel request. Other action items include a bid award for the RHS weight room floor replacement project, acceptance of four grants from the District 25 Recreation Board for the Riverton Aquatic Center, Willow Creek Elementary School, the RHS C.A.N. program and Riverton High School’s boys and girls soccer program. The board will also be asked to accept a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation for playground equipment.

At the conclusion of the meeting, an executive session is planned for a student discipline issue.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room on North 5th West.

