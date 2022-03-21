Dec 22, 1982 – Mar 18, 2022

Funeral services for Fallon L. Addison, 39, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. A Wake will begin at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 25 Great Plains Road, St. Stephens, WY.



Ms. Addison passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Morning Star Manor in Fort Washakie, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.



Fallon was born on December 22, 1982, daughter of Wayne Thomas Addison, Sr. and Delia Pauline (Adams) Addison in Crow Agency, Montana.